Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 66,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 17,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.
