RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after buying an additional 417,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

