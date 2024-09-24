Rural Funds Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

