Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 4,453 Shares

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,189,292.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SABA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 98,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,340. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABA. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

