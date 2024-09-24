Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,006 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.98 per share, for a total transaction of 32,055.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,603,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately 329,245,112.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 432,467.64.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.55. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

