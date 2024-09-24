Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 33,209 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $545,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,089,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BCAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 310,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,374. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

