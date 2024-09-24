Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 33,209 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $545,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,089,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BCAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 310,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,374. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.