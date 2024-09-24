Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.85

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 65779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Safran to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

