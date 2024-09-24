Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 28.2% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,006,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,633 shares of company stock worth $18,100,349. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $264.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.91. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

