Samlyn Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,906,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446,582 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $137,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

