Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Trading Up 2.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.24 and last traded at $212.24. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.10. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $926.47 million during the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

