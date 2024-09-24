Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Down 3.5%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.45. 175,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,211,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Savara alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Savara

Savara Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $595.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Savara by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 332,706 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 103.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,541 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.