Savaria (TSE:SIS) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.63 and last traded at C$20.81. Approximately 82,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 69,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.36.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.10.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.1890411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.