Scalar Gauge Management LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.4% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,811,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSM opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $906.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

