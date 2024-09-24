Scholastic (SCHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.29) per share for the quarter. Scholastic has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.93). Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.50 million. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Scholastic

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Scholastic

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.