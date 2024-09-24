Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.70

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCF traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 297 ($3.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,163. Schroder Income Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 305 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £206.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,276.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

About Schroder Income Growth

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.