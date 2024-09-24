Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.70

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SCF traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 297 ($3.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,163. Schroder Income Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 305 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £206.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,276.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.
About Schroder Income Growth
