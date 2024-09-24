Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.45

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

