Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.28

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 120080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

