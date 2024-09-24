Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.24

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.24 and last traded at $85.13, with a volume of 990053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

