Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.78

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.78 and last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 1255703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.