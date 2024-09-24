Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Trading Up 52.4%

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 52.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 100,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 892% from the average daily volume of 10,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Security Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

About Security Bank

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Business Banking, and Financial Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposits, consumer loans, credit cards, bancassurance, and investments to individual clients.

