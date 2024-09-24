Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of Trex worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

