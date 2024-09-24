Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,304 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $34,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TRV opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $243.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

