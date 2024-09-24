Sei Investments Co. Sells 733 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 121.1% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,629,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $937.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $942.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $870.85 and its 200 day moving average is $818.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

