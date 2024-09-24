Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.68

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 41280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

