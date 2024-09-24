Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

