Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 128 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 162,750.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Booking by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 21,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Booking by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $1,834,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,097.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,772.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,733.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

