Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $291.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $296.00. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

