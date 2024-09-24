Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,047 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5,540.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 73,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 293,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,876,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,036,000 after buying an additional 492,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

