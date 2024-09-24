Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $228.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.21 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average of $233.04.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COR has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
