SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Trading Down 7.3%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.03. 5,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

SES Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $516.68 million for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 45.07%. Analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

See Also

