Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.69 and last traded at $175.69. Approximately 45,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 83,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.01.

SEZL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,534,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,130.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,534,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,951 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,391. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

