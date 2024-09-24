SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.39

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 21514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

SGS Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

