Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 8.8% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 1,901,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,932,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $964.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

