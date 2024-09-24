Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.03

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.03 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 518171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.84.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.4137427 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$279,247.50. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

