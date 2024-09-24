Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 375,378 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $247,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 131.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,986,000 after buying an additional 317,783 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,350,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,592,000 after buying an additional 243,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $211.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $607.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $201.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

