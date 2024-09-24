Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 5,735 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.79.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

