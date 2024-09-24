Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 600 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

