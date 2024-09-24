Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Shares of SMAR traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,244,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

