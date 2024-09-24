Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $95,924.01 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 751,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,753,024.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $346,487.31.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00.

Snowflake stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

