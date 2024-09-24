Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 287 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,258,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $138.78.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Comerica Bank increased its position in Snowflake by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Snowflake by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Snowflake by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

