Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 287 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94.
Snowflake Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,258,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $138.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Comerica Bank increased its position in Snowflake by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Snowflake by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Snowflake by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
