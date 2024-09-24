SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 9,308 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,075,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,997,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,595,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

