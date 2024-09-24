SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Keyvan Mohajer Sells 90,641 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $442,328.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,362,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $312,636.48.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 11,923,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,062,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.74. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.