Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.34

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 243472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

