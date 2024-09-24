SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.54

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.54 and last traded at $99.54, with a volume of 222117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,150,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,761,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

