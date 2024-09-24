SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.01

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 92422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 889,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

