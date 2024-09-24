SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,121,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 483,517 shares.The stock last traded at $75.86 and had previously closed at $75.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.