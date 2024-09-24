SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.31

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 172157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after acquiring an additional 495,999 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,893,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 342,085 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 252,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 230,569 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.