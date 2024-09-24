Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Spectris Stock Performance
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
