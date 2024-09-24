Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,771,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,710 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

