SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Michael Jay Zamkow Sells 19,000 Shares

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. 1,971,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.